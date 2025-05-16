Missile Intercepted Amidst Heightened Tensions Between Israel and Houthis
The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, targeting areas in Israel. The Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking Israel and shipping lanes to support Palestinians in Gaza. Israel responded with airstrikes. Tensions rise as U.S. President Trump secures a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis.
A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli military's aerial defense system, following alarms in several parts of Israel, according to an army statement.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting Israel and attacking vessels on major sea routes, claiming their campaign supports Palestinians in Gaza. Israel has been engaged in a conflict in Gaza after Hamas militants raided southern Israel in October 2023.
In response, Israel conducted retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This missile launch coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf, where he announced a ceasefire agreement with Yemen's Houthis to end their attacks on American vessels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
