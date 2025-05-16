Uttar Pradesh Fortifies Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking proactive measures to fortify the state's internal security apparatus, officials reported on Thursday.

Acting on orders from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the civil defence system currently operating in 15 districts will be expanded to all 75 districts statewide. This move aims to enhance preparedness, ensure rapid emergency responses, and construct a more resilient security framework throughout Uttar Pradesh. The primary goal is to protect citizens in emergencies and execute efficient relief operations during crises.

Under the new policy, volunteers will be trained in disaster management, first-aid, and relief operations to ensure they play an essential role when emergencies arise. Additionally, officials are tasked with arranging resources and setting up training centres for civil defence in each district as part of a comprehensive action plan. Meanwhile, public awareness campaigns will be rolled out to stimulate citizen involvement in the security system.

(With inputs from agencies.)