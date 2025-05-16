Bank of Mexico Takes Bold Step in Interest Rate Reduction
The Bank of Mexico has cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.00%. The unanimous decision reflects controlled inflation within the bank's target range and a potential for further reductions in future monetary policy meetings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:34 IST
In a significant move, the Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, setting it at 8.00% on Thursday. This decision aligns with the bank's assessment of inflation remaining within its target range.
The central bank indicated the possibility of continuing to slash rates by a similar margin at upcoming monetary policy meetings, reflecting confidence in the current economic climate.
The decision was reached unanimously by the governing board's five members, underscoring a unified stance on monetary easing to support the nation's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Key Rate Amid Uncertainty
How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper
Oil Prices Plunge as OPEC+ Accelerates Production Amid Central Bank Bonanza
Pakistan's Economic Strategy: Central Bank Slashes Policy Rate Amidst Tensions
Inflation Eases as Pakistan’s Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates