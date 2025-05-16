Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Takes Bold Step in Interest Rate Reduction

The Bank of Mexico has cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.00%. The unanimous decision reflects controlled inflation within the bank's target range and a potential for further reductions in future monetary policy meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:34 IST
Bank of Mexico Takes Bold Step in Interest Rate Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, setting it at 8.00% on Thursday. This decision aligns with the bank's assessment of inflation remaining within its target range.

The central bank indicated the possibility of continuing to slash rates by a similar margin at upcoming monetary policy meetings, reflecting confidence in the current economic climate.

The decision was reached unanimously by the governing board's five members, underscoring a unified stance on monetary easing to support the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025