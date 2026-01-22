Left Menu

Turkey's Central Bank Takes Cautious Steps in Interest Rate Adjustments to Combat Inflation

Turkey's central bank reduced its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 37%, citing concerns with inflation and pricing behavior. Despite lower than expected, the cut is part of consecutive easing moves, aiming to support disinflation while countering volatile inflation expectations in the coming months.

Updated: 22-01-2026 18:38 IST
In a recent policy decision, Turkey's central bank adjusted its key interest rate by reducing it 100 basis points to 37%, a move more cautious than financial analysts anticipated. The decision aims to address ongoing inflation concerns and manage pricing behavior amid the bank's continued focus on disinflation strategies.

Economic forecasts anticipated a more substantial cut of 150 basis points, yet the central bank's policy committee observed persisting risks to the disinflation process that warranted a more measured approach. January saw signs of firming consumer inflation led by rising food prices, though its underlying trend showed limited growth strength.

The complexity of inflation trends lent weight to the Turkish government's comprehensive efforts, emphasized by President Tayyip Erdogan, to reduce the cost of living through coordinated policy steps. Despite anticipation for continued rate cuts in the future, the government's anti-inflation strategy remains crucial to managing economic stability and growth.

