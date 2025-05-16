Grand Military Parade: Tanks in Washington Mark Dual Celebrations

Washington will see an impressive display of military strength as part of a dual celebration for President Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. The event, featuring up to 25 tanks, is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, U.S. officials have revealed.

The parade, set for June 14 on the National Mall, will coincide with Trump's birthday and include two dozen M1 Abrams tanks as well as over 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft. While the Army had been planning troop movements for the occasion, the parade adds a grander scale to the event.

The projected cost, which critics brand excessive, includes expenses beyond the Army's budget, with local costs such as cleanup and road repairs unaccounted for. White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley hails the parade as a tribute to military service, but detractors see it as a wasteful show of power amidst government cost-cutting measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)