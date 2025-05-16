Left Menu

Grand Military Parade: Tanks in Washington Mark Dual Celebrations

The U.S. plans a grand parade with tanks and military might in Washington, celebrating President Trump’s birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary. Estimated costs range from $25 to $45 million, with over 6,500 troops and 150 vehicles expected to participate. Critics argue against the expense and its display of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Washington will see an impressive display of military strength as part of a dual celebration for President Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. The event, featuring up to 25 tanks, is expected to cost between $25 million and $45 million, U.S. officials have revealed.

The parade, set for June 14 on the National Mall, will coincide with Trump's birthday and include two dozen M1 Abrams tanks as well as over 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft. While the Army had been planning troop movements for the occasion, the parade adds a grander scale to the event.

The projected cost, which critics brand excessive, includes expenses beyond the Army's budget, with local costs such as cleanup and road repairs unaccounted for. White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley hails the parade as a tribute to military service, but detractors see it as a wasteful show of power amidst government cost-cutting measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

