High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul

In an effort to resolve ongoing tensions, Russia and Ukraine have sent delegations for direct diplomatic talks in Istanbul, marking the first such meeting since the spring of 2022. The negotiations follow a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin and include high-profile representatives from both countries.

President Zelenskiy criticized the absence of a face-to-face meeting with Putin, stating it reflects Moscow's unwillingness to commit to peace. Despite this, Zelenskiy authorized the Ukrainian delegation to engage in discussions, which feature officials with extensive backgrounds in diplomacy and military affairs.

The Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, a Kremlin aide known for his involvement in the 2022 negotiations. Alongside him are key figures such as Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, and other experts in foreign policy and military intelligence. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation is led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, representing a wide array of military and diplomatic officials to address the complex bilateral issues on the table.

