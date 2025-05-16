Left Menu

Transgender Military Ban Revived: Commanders Ordered to Identify Troops

Military commanders are tasked with identifying transgender troops or those with gender dysphoria to remove them, following President Trump's directive. The process is likened to the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy, with financial incentives offered for voluntary separation. The Supreme Court backs the policy as legal challenges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 05:02 IST
Transgender Military Ban Revived: Commanders Ordered to Identify Troops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, military commanders have been instructed to identify transgender personnel or those with gender dysphoria, setting the stage for their removal from service. This move follows a directive from President Trump, effectively resurrecting the ban on transgender troops initially attempted during his administration.

The directive is reminiscent of the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era, where service members were outed involuntarily. Under the current policy, commanders will use annual health checks to pinpoint personnel who may not come forward voluntarily, with the Department of Defense offering financial incentives to those who choose to leave.

Despite legal challenges, the Supreme Court has permitted the policy's enforcement, with the Pentagon confirming ongoing compliance. As debates over military standards and inclusivity persist, the policy could face further scrutiny from both within and outside the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025