Transgender Military Ban Revived: Commanders Ordered to Identify Troops

In a significant policy shift, military commanders have been instructed to identify transgender personnel or those with gender dysphoria, setting the stage for their removal from service. This move follows a directive from President Trump, effectively resurrecting the ban on transgender troops initially attempted during his administration.

The directive is reminiscent of the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era, where service members were outed involuntarily. Under the current policy, commanders will use annual health checks to pinpoint personnel who may not come forward voluntarily, with the Department of Defense offering financial incentives to those who choose to leave.

Despite legal challenges, the Supreme Court has permitted the policy's enforcement, with the Pentagon confirming ongoing compliance. As debates over military standards and inclusivity persist, the policy could face further scrutiny from both within and outside the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)