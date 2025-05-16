Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria has entered into a significant agreement with the UAE's DP World, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) valued at $800 million. The aim is to develop, manage, and operate a multi-purpose terminal at the port of Tartous.

This investment marks a pivotal step in rejuvenating Syria's maritime infrastructure, enhancing its operational capabilities and strategic maritime position. The project is expected to boost trade and stimulate economic growth in the region.

The MoU was confirmed by a statement from Syria's Land and Sea Ports General Authority, underscoring the strategic partnership between the nations that could have far-reaching economic benefits.

