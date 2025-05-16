Major Moves: BT's New Unit, Aviva's Bold Takeover, and Ivy Hospitality's Next Chapter

BT is embarking on a strategic shift by planning the formation of a new international unit, as CEO Allison Kirkby considers divesting non-UK operations. This move signifies a sharp reorientation of the telecom giant's business strategy.

In the insurance realm, Aviva's CEO Amanda Blanc has stood firm on the company's ambitious £3.7 billion acquisition of Direct Line. Despite a probe by UK regulators, Blanc assures that the deal won't disrupt competitive balance in the sector.

Meanwhile, in hospitality, Richard Caring is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Sheikh Tahnoon's IHC to offload a substantial stake in his Ivy restaurant chain. Concurrently, England's NICE continues to uphold strict protocols for drug approvals.

