Taiwan and U.S. Progress in Trade Talks: Road to Reduced Tariffs

Optimism is brewing after a pivotal meeting between Taiwan and U.S. trade representatives in South Korea raised hopes for reduced tariffs on Taiwanese exports. Taiwan's Vice-Premier Cheng Li-chiun expressed confidence at a recent press conference, highlighting the potential for further U.S.-Taiwan economic collaboration.

Jenni Yang, the chief negotiator for Taiwan, convened with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Jeju Island. The discussions centered on mitigating U.S tariffs and enhancing trade relations, signaling Taiwan's commitment to purchasing more U.S. goods and investments.

Under the previous tariff policies introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, Taiwan faced a 32% tariff wall. These policies were temporarily shelved last month, giving Taipei an opportunity to negotiate better terms by pledging increased engagement in U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)