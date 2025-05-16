Left Menu

Taiwan and U.S. Progress in Trade Talks: Road to Reduced Tariffs

Taiwan's Vice-Premier Cheng Li-chiun announced optimism following trade negotiations between Taiwan and U.S. representatives in South Korea. The talks, led by Taiwan's Jenni Yang and U.S. representative Jamieson Greer, focused on reducing U.S. tariffs on Taiwanese exports and enhancing future economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:43 IST
Taiwan and U.S. Progress in Trade Talks: Road to Reduced Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Optimism is brewing after a pivotal meeting between Taiwan and U.S. trade representatives in South Korea raised hopes for reduced tariffs on Taiwanese exports. Taiwan's Vice-Premier Cheng Li-chiun expressed confidence at a recent press conference, highlighting the potential for further U.S.-Taiwan economic collaboration.

Jenni Yang, the chief negotiator for Taiwan, convened with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Jeju Island. The discussions centered on mitigating U.S tariffs and enhancing trade relations, signaling Taiwan's commitment to purchasing more U.S. goods and investments.

Under the previous tariff policies introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, Taiwan faced a 32% tariff wall. These policies were temporarily shelved last month, giving Taipei an opportunity to negotiate better terms by pledging increased engagement in U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025