Türkiye and Spain Strengthen Labour Compliance Cooperation Through ILO-Led Study Visit

As part of the ongoing collaborative initiative “Workplace Compliance Through Labour Inspection, Guidance and Social Dialogue,” a high-level delegation from Türkiye undertook a comprehensive study visit to Spain between 5 and 9 May 2025. This initiative is implemented through a partnership between the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Directorate of Guidance and Inspection (DoGI) of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security of Türkiye, with financial support from the European Union.

This strategic visit aimed to observe firsthand the institutional practices and innovations in labour inspection and workplace compliance adopted by Spain—an exemplary country selected for its demographic and economic parallels with Türkiye, as well as its progressive and mature labour inspection systems.

High-Level Delegation Composition

The delegation included several senior officials and representatives from both government and social partner institutions:

Bekir Aktürk , Director of DoGI

Resül Yılmaz , Deputy Director of DoGI

Serkan Koyuncu , Chief Labour Inspector

Burcu Özcan , Labour Expert from the General Directorate of Labour

Osman Sarı , Legal Advisor of the Hak-İş Confederation

Çağla Gün, Governance and Compliance Officer of the ILO Office for Türkiye

Their diverse professional backgrounds enabled a well-rounded exchange of views and technical engagement during meetings and site visits.

Observations on Spain’s Labour Compliance and OSH Practices

Spain has emerged as a key reference point in the European Union due to its dynamic and digitalized labour inspection mechanisms, which incorporate a multi-stakeholder approach. The Labour and Social Security Inspectorate (ITSS) in Spain, for instance, utilizes advanced data analysis and technology-supported tools to enhance its inspection capabilities. Spain’s emphasis on preventive occupational safety and health (OSH) strategies and its culture of social dialogue resonated strongly with the Turkish delegation.

Throughout the visit, participants had the opportunity to study Spain’s “generalist” inspection model, which empowers inspectors with a wide range of responsibilities. This holistic approach allows for more effective enforcement and guidance efforts, especially in non-standard forms of employment.

Key Institutional Meetings and Dialogues

Over the five-day study visit, the delegation engaged with numerous prominent Spanish institutions, including:

ILO Office for Spain

Ministry of Labour and Social Economy

Directorate General of Labour

Labour and Social Security Inspectorate (ITSS)

National Institute for Safety and Health at Work (INSST)

Madrid Labour Inspection Office

Spanish trade union confederation CCOO

Employer confederation CEOE

Each meeting facilitated deep discussions on a range of relevant topics: the importance of social dialogue in enhancing compliance; OSH policy design and implementation; the architecture of collective bargaining and trade union frameworks; awareness campaigns; and the role of education and technology in shaping future-ready labour inspection systems.

A highlight of the visit was the delegation’s meeting with representatives of Spain’s Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, where both sides discussed challenges, successes, and prospects for future collaboration. The delegation also paid an official visit to the Embassy of Türkiye in Madrid, where they debriefed on the outcomes of the visit and discussed strategies for continued bilateral cooperation.

Knowledge Exchange and Future Cooperation

The visit allowed for the mutual exchange of insights on shared challenges, such as managing informal employment, adapting to the gig economy, and enhancing workforce compliance culture. Discussions yielded several lessons applicable to Türkiye’s national strategies and underscored the value of investing in preventative approaches rather than purely punitive inspections.

A notable outcome of the visit was the agreement to intensify institutional cooperation between Spain and Türkiye. This includes joint exploration of policy development, training opportunities, and digital innovation in labour inspections.

ILO’s Global Mission: Promoting Decent Work and Dialogue

The ILO continues to champion initiatives that foster knowledge-sharing across borders to promote decent work and enhance national capacities. This study visit served as a powerful example of how collaboration between governments, social partners, and international organizations can drive systemic improvements and create a safer, fairer work environment for all.

By strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting scalable inspection innovations, the project advances the EU and ILO’s joint mission to foster inclusive labour governance and improve working conditions across regions.