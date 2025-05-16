High-Rise Tragedy: Collapse in Quake Sparks Legal Storm

In a dramatic twist following the fatal collapse of a high-rise building in Bangkok during the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar, prominent construction figures, including Premchai Karnasuta of Italian-Thai Development, have surrendered to police on criminal negligence charges.

The catastrophic event, which led to 92 confirmed deaths, highlighted severe structural flaws within the building's design, with issues centered on the core lift shaft and substandard materials, according to police reports and Bangkok Post.

This incident has triggered widespread media scrutiny and sparked international interest due to the involvement of China Railway No. 10 company, amidst broader allegations of irregularities in Thai business practices and joint ventures with foreign entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)