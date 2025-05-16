Left Menu

High-Rise Tragedy: Collapse in Quake Sparks Legal Storm

The devastating collapse of a Bangkok high-rise during March 28's Myanmar earthquake has led to criminal negligence charges against 17 individuals, including construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta. As allegations of structural flaws arise, the Thai police continue their investigation into the incident that claimed 92 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a dramatic twist following the fatal collapse of a high-rise building in Bangkok during the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar, prominent construction figures, including Premchai Karnasuta of Italian-Thai Development, have surrendered to police on criminal negligence charges.

The catastrophic event, which led to 92 confirmed deaths, highlighted severe structural flaws within the building's design, with issues centered on the core lift shaft and substandard materials, according to police reports and Bangkok Post.

This incident has triggered widespread media scrutiny and sparked international interest due to the involvement of China Railway No. 10 company, amidst broader allegations of irregularities in Thai business practices and joint ventures with foreign entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

