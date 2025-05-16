Gujarat Samachar Founder Arrest Sparks Media Freedom Debate

The Congress party has condemned the government's recent actions involving the Enforcement Directorate's detention of Gujarat Samachar founder, Bahubali Shah. They argue such actions are aimed at silencing criticism and dissent against the ruling government, as Shah was targeted for his newspaper's independent and critical stance.

In a recent post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the unfair pressure placed on independent media, which he termed as 'fatal for democracy.' This detention follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that 'criticism is the soul of Democracy,' prompting Kharge to accuse the PM of acting like a 'scared dictator.'

Congress media department head Pawan Khera and other party leaders stressed the importance of media freedom, citing the historical role Gujarat Samachar has played in taking an anti-establishment stance. The incident has intensified concerns over government actions perceived as an attempt to suppress the freedom of the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)