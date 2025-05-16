Left Menu

Gujarat Samachar Founder Arrest Sparks Media Freedom Debate

The Congress party criticizes the government's use of the Enforcement Directorate to detain Gujarat Samachar founder Bahubali Shah, suggesting it targets dissenting voices. Congress leaders argue this intimidates independent media, threatening democracy. Detailing a raid on Gujarat Samachar, Congress asserts the government oppresses those challenging its stance.

The Congress party has condemned the government's recent actions involving the Enforcement Directorate's detention of Gujarat Samachar founder, Bahubali Shah. They argue such actions are aimed at silencing criticism and dissent against the ruling government, as Shah was targeted for his newspaper's independent and critical stance.

In a recent post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the unfair pressure placed on independent media, which he termed as 'fatal for democracy.' This detention follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that 'criticism is the soul of Democracy,' prompting Kharge to accuse the PM of acting like a 'scared dictator.'

Congress media department head Pawan Khera and other party leaders stressed the importance of media freedom, citing the historical role Gujarat Samachar has played in taking an anti-establishment stance. The incident has intensified concerns over government actions perceived as an attempt to suppress the freedom of the press.

