Elderly Woman Brutally Assaulted by Grandson: A Community in Shock

An alarming case of elder abuse has emerged from Payyannur, where an 88-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by her grandson, leaving her with severe injuries. The victim, identified as Karthyayini, is currently receiving medical attention at a government hospital.

According to the police, tensions had been simmering in the household, as Riju, the accused grandson, disapproved of his elderly grandmother staying with the family. The family had been residing in an ancestral home inherited by Riju's mother, where the grandmother had been living due to health ailments.

Local authorities were alerted when a home nurse discovered injury marks on Karthyayini's body, prompting an investigation by the Payyannur police. A case has now been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further legal actions expected to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)