India Urges IMF to Halt $1 Billion Aid to Pakistan Over Terror Financing Concerns
India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has called on the IMF to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, claiming it could be used for terror funding. Singh highlighted the effectiveness of India's armed forces, particularly the Air Force, in combating terrorism and stressed India's readiness to take strong action against any threats.
- Country:
- India
In a firm address, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the International Monetary Fund to rethink its $1 billion aid package to Pakistan, emphasizing concerns over potential misuse for terror-related activities. Singh's comments underscored India's vigilance against threats to regional stability.
Highlighting the prowess of the Indian armed forces, Singh credited the Air Force's notable role in curbing terrorism through decisive operations. He conveyed India's readiness to respond robustly to any provocations, reaffirming the nation's resolute defense stance.
Singh stressed that India's efforts against terrorism align with its national defense doctrine and emphasized the potential danger posed by nuclear options falling into the wrong hands in Pakistan. The minister urged global awareness of these risks in maintaining international peace and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
