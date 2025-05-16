Left Menu

India Urges IMF to Halt $1 Billion Aid to Pakistan Over Terror Financing Concerns

India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has called on the IMF to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan, claiming it could be used for terror funding. Singh highlighted the effectiveness of India's armed forces, particularly the Air Force, in combating terrorism and stressed India's readiness to take strong action against any threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:19 IST
India Urges IMF to Halt $1 Billion Aid to Pakistan Over Terror Financing Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm address, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the International Monetary Fund to rethink its $1 billion aid package to Pakistan, emphasizing concerns over potential misuse for terror-related activities. Singh's comments underscored India's vigilance against threats to regional stability.

Highlighting the prowess of the Indian armed forces, Singh credited the Air Force's notable role in curbing terrorism through decisive operations. He conveyed India's readiness to respond robustly to any provocations, reaffirming the nation's resolute defense stance.

Singh stressed that India's efforts against terrorism align with its national defense doctrine and emphasized the potential danger posed by nuclear options falling into the wrong hands in Pakistan. The minister urged global awareness of these risks in maintaining international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025