Historic Triumph: Jammu & Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Paras Dogra, captain of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed profound gratitude as his team claimed their first Ranji Trophy title. The victory was secured through a first-innings lead against Karnataka, with Qamran Iqbal's unbeaten 160 playing a pivotal role. Dogra acknowledged the collective effort of the team, coaches, and administrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:26 IST
Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra emotionally described his team's victory in the Ranji Trophy as the 'biggest' moment of his life after they etched their names in history with a maiden title win. The team triumphed over Karnataka based on a first-innings lead, marking a monumental achievement for the side.

Qamran Iqbal emerged as a key player, contributing a crucial unbeaten 160, which cemented J&K's commanding position in the match. His last-minute inclusion in the team due to an injury to another player proved to be pivotal. Iqbal, staying prepared despite being outside the initial squad, embraced his opportunity with determination.

Both Dogra and Iqbal credited the teamwork and rigorous effort from coaches, players, and administrators for J&K's historic win. Celebrating the achievement, Dogra highlighted the unwavering commitment and contributions of every team member, while Iqbal lauded Karnataka's strong play. The team is keeping their focus on future challenges as they celebrate this victory.

