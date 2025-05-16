Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Lawyer's Road Rage Case

The Delhi High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a lawyer implicated in a violent road rage incident, stressing that such leniency could convey detrimental signals to the public. Labeling the event as 'broad daylight violence', the court emphasized that the accused's professional status should not afford him any privilege.

Justice Girish Kathpalia underscored the principle that all individuals are equal before the law. He contended that granting bail would tarnish the legal profession, as the accused, an advocate, was accused alongside his politically-influential brother of assaulting a software engineer.

The incident, captured on CCTV, was described by the court as beyond 'mere road rage', highlighting the potential fatality of the victim's head injuries. With substantial physical and psychological impacts observed, the court echoed the investigating officer's requirement for custodial interrogation to recover the weapon involved and further investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)