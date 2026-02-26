Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy and Railways Under Siege

Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Ukraine's energy and railway infrastructure on Thursday night, resulting in dozens of injuries and severe damage to residential buildings, officials reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that the onslaught involved 420 drones and 39 missiles aimed at crippling Ukraine's energy sector and critical systems. He detailed the destruction and underscored the country's dire need for air defense capabilities as the conflict continues to threaten the heavily contested regions.

Significant damage was reported in multiple areas including Poltava, Kyiv, and Dnipro, specifically targeting gas facilities and electricity substations. The rail infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia also suffered under the bombardment, according to Ukrainian officials.