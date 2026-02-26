Left Menu

Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy and Railways Under Siege

Russia has launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine's energy and railway infrastructure, injuring dozens and causing significant damage. The bombardment targeted power plants, substations, and railway systems, leaving many regions in Ukraine without power and with damaged infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:02 IST
Russia's Relentless Assault: Ukraine's Energy and Railways Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia unleashed a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting Ukraine's energy and railway infrastructure on Thursday night, resulting in dozens of injuries and severe damage to residential buildings, officials reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that the onslaught involved 420 drones and 39 missiles aimed at crippling Ukraine's energy sector and critical systems. He detailed the destruction and underscored the country's dire need for air defense capabilities as the conflict continues to threaten the heavily contested regions.

Significant damage was reported in multiple areas including Poltava, Kyiv, and Dnipro, specifically targeting gas facilities and electricity substations. The rail infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia also suffered under the bombardment, according to Ukrainian officials.

TRENDING

1
The Magic of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's Anecdote Reveals Sibling Dynamics

The Magic of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's Anecdote Reveals Sibling Dynamics

 India
2
Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

 India
3
PhysicsWallah Unveils Module 2.0: Revolutionizing Exam Preparation

PhysicsWallah Unveils Module 2.0: Revolutionizing Exam Preparation

 Global
4
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026