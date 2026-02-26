SUV Tracking Drama: Rajasthan Man Assaulted in Bengaluru
A man from Rajasthan, Chandra Prakash, was assaulted and robbed while trying to retrieve his SUV in Bengaluru. After lending it to a friend over a year ago, he used a mobile app to track the vehicle. An altercation led to his assault and robbery, but police have arrested one suspect and recovered the SUV.
A Rajasthan man faced a violent ordeal in Bengaluru while attempting to recover his missing SUV, according to police reports. Chandra Prakash, 32, traveled from Jodhpur after his friend failed to return his vehicle, which he had borrowed over a year ago, claiming it would be returned within weeks.
Prakash used a tracking app to locate the SUV in Bengaluru and drove it away with a spare key. As he approached Bommanahalli Circle, however, he was attacked by three men on a two-wheeler. The attackers assaulted him with an iron rod and helmet, robbed him of two mobile phones, and made off with the SUV.
After reporting the incident, Mangilal Choudary, a businessman from Rajasthan, was detained. He reportedly was involved indirectly, under the pretext of a friendly loan. However, police revealed that no progress was initially made on Prakash's complaint. His SUV and phones have since been recovered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
