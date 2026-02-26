Clashes Erupt in Siliguri Over Assault of Pregnant Tribal Woman

In the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, protesters engaged in a confrontation with police on Thursday as tensions escalated during a demonstration over the assault of a pregnant tribal woman.

Members of the RSS-backed Janjati Suraksha Manch aimed to march toward Uttarkanya, the state government's branch secretariat, when the situation turned volatile. The clash sparked near the Tin Batti Mor as protesters attempted to break through police barricades.

Law enforcement responded with tear gas and water cannons, along with a ''mild'' lathi charge, to disperse the crowd. Police detained several demonstrators as the protestors pressed for capital punishment for a civic volunteer accused of assaulting the woman. The incident, rooted in a land dispute in Phansidewa, saw four other alleged assailants still at large.

