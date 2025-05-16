Court Denies Bail: Upholding Law Over Profession

In a significant decision, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant pre-arrest bail to a lawyer involved in a road rage incident. The court emphasized that granting such relief could send the wrong message to society, suggesting that an aggressor could escape legal consequences due to their professional status.

Justice Girish Kathpalia highlighted the principle of equality before the law, warning that allowing the lawyer to receive bail might undermine the integrity of the legal profession. The case involved a violent altercation in which the accused, along with his politically connected brother, allegedly assaulted a software engineer.

The court examined CCTV footage, which underscored the seriousness of the violence. Additionally, the investigating officer's request for the accused's custodial interrogation further influenced the court's decision to deny bail. The case reiterates the court's stance on maintaining justice and accountability, regardless of one's professional or social standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)