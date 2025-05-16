Explosions Rock Dnipro Amid Air Alert

Explosions echoed through the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, as reported by national broadcaster Suspilne, coinciding with an air alert in the region.

The blasts came just minutes after Ukraine's air force issued a warning regarding a missile threat in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Dnipro stands as the administrative heart of this area.

The tense situation underscores the ongoing conflict and volatile security environment facing Ukraine's eastern locale.

(With inputs from agencies.)