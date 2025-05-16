Delhi High Court Denies Interim Bail to PFI Leader A S Ismail in Terror Case
The Delhi High Court denied interim bail to PFI leader A S Ismail in a terror case, based on medical reports indicating his condition was improving. The court emphasized continued medical supervision while Ismail remains incarcerated. He's accused of conspiracy and radicalization activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The Delhi High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Popular Front of India leader A S Ismail, accused of involvement in a terror case. The decision was based on medical reports indicating that Ismail's health condition is stable and improving despite remaining incarcerated.
A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar referenced a medical board report from AIIMS, which suggested that Ismail's condition wouldn't decline if he were not granted bail. The court emphasized that he is receiving adequate medical care while in jail.
The court further instructed jail authorities to ensure Ismail's ongoing treatment and scheduled monthly evaluations at AIIMS. The case stems from allegations by the NIA suggesting a conspiracy by PFI members to incite radical actions. Ismail and his associates face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
