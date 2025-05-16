Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Peace Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, urged for a permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, highlighting the devastating impacts of military confrontations. Addressing a congregation, he called Kashmir a 'nuclear flashpoint' and emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the conflict.
16-05-2025
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, appealed for a permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He stressed that military confrontations bring disaster rather than peace.
During a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, he labeled Kashmir a 'nuclear flashpoint,' warning that it could 'explode anytime.'
Mirwaiz expressed sympathy for families affected by recent escalations and encouraged leaders to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the desire for peace over conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.
