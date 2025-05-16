Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Peace Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, urged for a permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, highlighting the devastating impacts of military confrontations. Addressing a congregation, he called Kashmir a 'nuclear flashpoint' and emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:16 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Peace Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, appealed for a permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He stressed that military confrontations bring disaster rather than peace.

During a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, he labeled Kashmir a 'nuclear flashpoint,' warning that it could 'explode anytime.'

Mirwaiz expressed sympathy for families affected by recent escalations and encouraged leaders to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the desire for peace over conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025