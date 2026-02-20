Political Tensions Flare at AI Impact Summit 2026 Amid Protests
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Congress after their youth wing's protest at AI Impact Summit 2026, claiming the youth disapprove of negative politics. The protest led to arrests and further tensions as BJP Yuva Morcha activists counter-protested against Congress's actions, accusing them of damaging India's reputation.
On Friday, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a scathing critique of Congress following a protest by its youth wing at the Bharat Mandapam during the AI Impact Summit 2026.
Addressing the media, Vaishnaw accused Congress of failing to understand the aspirations of the country's youth, asserting that the younger generation rejects the opposition's negative politics.
Following the protest, which involved demonstrators removing shirts to reveal slogans accusing the Prime Minister of being compromised, four Indian Youth Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police. In a further escalation of tensions, the BJP Yuva Morcha held a counter-protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
