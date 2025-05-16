Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue in Istanbul: Ukrainian and Russian Officials Meet

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have convened in Istanbul for talks, with Turkish representatives overseeing the meeting. The discussions aim to address ongoing tensions, as showcased in a photo depicting the parties at a U-shaped table, highlighting diplomatic efforts in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:23 IST
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have commenced diplomatic talks in Istanbul, according to a statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday.

A photograph distributed by the foreign ministry captured the moment, showing the Russian and Ukrainian delegations seated opposite each other at a U-shaped table. Turkish representatives took their place at the head, reflecting Turkey's mediating role.

The high-stakes meeting underscores ongoing efforts to address tensions between the two nations, with the international community closely monitoring the progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

