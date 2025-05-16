Diplomatic Dialogue in Istanbul: Ukrainian and Russian Officials Meet

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have commenced diplomatic talks in Istanbul, according to a statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday.

A photograph distributed by the foreign ministry captured the moment, showing the Russian and Ukrainian delegations seated opposite each other at a U-shaped table. Turkish representatives took their place at the head, reflecting Turkey's mediating role.

The high-stakes meeting underscores ongoing efforts to address tensions between the two nations, with the international community closely monitoring the progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)