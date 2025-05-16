Arson Charges Against Ukrainian Man Linked to UK PM

A Ukrainian national, Roman Lavrynovych, appeared in a London court Friday, accused of arson following an investigation by counter-terrorism units into fires connected to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Lavrynovych, 21, faced Westminster Magistrates' court on three arson charges intending to endanger lives. His actions allegedly targeted three separate fires this month.

Relating to Starmer's properties, these incidents have prompted increased scrutiny and debates regarding security for public officials. Lavrynovych remains in custody, awaiting his next hearing at the Old Bailey court, as questions over the motives persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)