Arson Charges Against Ukrainian Man Linked to UK PM

Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian, faces arson charges in a London court, linked to fires connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Lavrynovych, denying the charges, has been remanded until June 6. Arrested after suspicious fires, the motive remains unconfirmed with potential narrow focus in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian national, Roman Lavrynovych, appeared in a London court Friday, accused of arson following an investigation by counter-terrorism units into fires connected to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Lavrynovych, 21, faced Westminster Magistrates' court on three arson charges intending to endanger lives. His actions allegedly targeted three separate fires this month.

Relating to Starmer's properties, these incidents have prompted increased scrutiny and debates regarding security for public officials. Lavrynovych remains in custody, awaiting his next hearing at the Old Bailey court, as questions over the motives persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

