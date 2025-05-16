India's New Military Doctrine: Rajnath Singh Declares Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism

In a resounding address to the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at the Bhuj Air Force Station, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh redefined India’s approach to terrorism and national security. He emphasized that India’s battle against terrorism has now transcended beyond conventional security measures and evolved into a fundamental pillar of its national defence doctrine.

"Terrorism Elimination Is the New Normal of New India"

Addressing the troops, Shri Rajnath Singh declared that India will no longer treat terrorism as a mere security issue but as a threat that requires decisive and offensive countermeasures. “Hybrid and proxy warfare will be rooted out,” he said, underscoring that the Indian state is no longer reactive but aggressively proactive in its approach.

Referring to the recently launched Operation Sindoor, the Raksha Mantri noted that the mission is far from over. “Our actions were just a trailer,” he said. “We will show the full picture, if need be. Attacking and eliminating terrorism is now the new normal of New India.”

Pakistan on Probation: Conditional Ceasefire

In a sharp critique of Pakistan, Shri Singh affirmed that the current ceasefire should not be misunderstood as reconciliation. “India has kept Pakistan on probation based on its behavior,” he warned. “If the behavior improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, the harshest punishment will be given.”

He went on to accuse Pakistan of rebuilding terror infrastructure destroyed by India and providing financial assistance to known terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

IMF Aid Equals Terror Funding?

Shri Singh issued a direct appeal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging it to reconsider its $1 billion assistance to Pakistan. “Pakistan will divert taxpayer money to fund terrorists like Masood Azhar,” he alleged, referencing the UN-designated head of Jaish-e-Mohammed. He called it “indirect terror funding” and questioned the global financial community’s complicity in enabling such regimes.

“It would be unfortunate if IMF’s aid—part of which comes from India’s own contributions—is used to rebuild terror infrastructure. No nation should support a country that finances terrorism,” he said.

Air Force Role in Operation Sindoor: A Global Statement of Power

Commending the IAF’s remarkable execution of Operation Sindoor, Shri Singh said the operation garnered worldwide attention for its precision and effectiveness. “The Indian Air Force decimated terrorist camps in just 23 minutes. When missiles struck enemy territory, the world heard the echoes of India’s valour and might,” he stated with pride.

He emphasized that India’s fighter aircraft can strike every corner of Pakistan without crossing the international border, reflecting the maturity of Indian defense technology and strategic planning.

Rise of Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

A significant portion of Shri Rajnath Singh’s address focused on the transformation of India’s defence capabilities, notably the shift from import-dependence to self-reliance. He proudly pointed to the successful deployment of indigenously manufactured systems including the BrahMos missile, Akash air defence systems, and DRDO-developed radar platforms.

“Pakistan has itself acknowledged the power of BrahMos,” he said. “This missile, made in India, lit up the darkness in enemy territory.”

He hailed the Indian defence sector’s evolution, noting that India is now a defence exporter, producing drones, artillery systems, counter-drone tech, and missile shields.

Forces’ Morale High Across Borders

After interacting with soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar and now in Bhuj, Shri Singh said he witnessed an extraordinary level of patriotism. “I am convinced India’s borders are safe,” he said. “The enthusiasm of our soldiers is unshakable.”

Bhuj, he reminded the audience, is historically significant in India’s military success against Pakistan during the 1965 and 1971 wars, and now once again stands as a bastion of bravery.

Unity in the Fight Against Terrorism

Shri Rajnath Singh concluded by highlighting the collective will of India—its government, its citizens, and its armed forces—in the fight against terrorism. “Every citizen of this country is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the soldiers. Together, we will eradicate terrorism from our region,” he said.

He also paid solemn tribute to the innocent victims of the Pahalgam attack and honored the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during Operation Sindoor. “Their bravery will forever be etched in the heart of every Indian,” he said.

A Resilient Nation, A Resurgent Military

In a powerful message to both friends and adversaries, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh made it clear that India’s national security is non-negotiable. The country’s defence doctrine now includes aggressive counter-terrorism as a central theme, reinforced by indigenous technological prowess and unwavering public support.

The event was attended by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and other top officials of the Indian Air Force.