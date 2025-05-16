Left Menu

Rich List 2025: Notable Decline in UK Billionaires

The Sunday Times' Rich List 2025 reveals a significant drop in UK billionaires, from 165 to 156. Gopi Hinduja and family led for the fourth year. Stock market fluctuations and tax policy changes are potential causes. Notable omissions include Francois-Henri Pinault and Nicky Oppenheimer.

Updated: 16-05-2025 17:16 IST
The number of billionaires in Britain has seen a significant decline in 2025, as reported by The Sunday Times in its latest annual Rich List. This marks the largest reduction since the list's inception in 1989.

Topping the list is businessman Gopi Hinduja, 85, along with his family, boasting a fortune of 35 billion pounds. The list noted a decrease to 156 billionaires from 165 in 2024. Other prominent entrants include David and Simon Reuben and family, and Leonard Blavatnik.

Contributing factors to this decline include the turbulence in stock markets and recent tax policies under the Labour government. The end of the 'non-dom' tax exemption is suggested as a possible reason for some wealthy individuals' absence from the list, including Francois-Henri Pinault and Nicky Oppenheimer.

