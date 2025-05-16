Corruption in Jalna: Bribe for Bet
Two policemen in Maharashtra's Jalna district were apprehended for accepting a bribe to permit illegal gambling. Sub-inspector Parshram Pawar and Constable Laxman Shinde were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting Rs 25,000. The incident underscores ongoing issues of corruption and illegality in the region.
In a significant operation, two policemen were apprehended while accepting a bribe in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police revealed on Friday.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Nandurbar acted and caught sub-inspector Parshram Pawar and Constable Laxman Shinde taking Rs 25,000 on Thursday night, according to an official statement.
A gambling den operator in Navha village was pressured by Pawar for Rs 30,000 and a monthly payment, leading him to report the demand to authorities, resulting in their capture and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
