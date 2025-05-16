Left Menu

Corruption in Jalna: Bribe for Bet

Two policemen in Maharashtra's Jalna district were apprehended for accepting a bribe to permit illegal gambling. Sub-inspector Parshram Pawar and Constable Laxman Shinde were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting Rs 25,000. The incident underscores ongoing issues of corruption and illegality in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, two policemen were apprehended while accepting a bribe in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police revealed on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Nandurbar acted and caught sub-inspector Parshram Pawar and Constable Laxman Shinde taking Rs 25,000 on Thursday night, according to an official statement.

A gambling den operator in Navha village was pressured by Pawar for Rs 30,000 and a monthly payment, leading him to report the demand to authorities, resulting in their capture and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

