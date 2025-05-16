Corruption in Jalna: Bribe for Bet

In a significant operation, two policemen were apprehended while accepting a bribe in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police revealed on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Nandurbar acted and caught sub-inspector Parshram Pawar and Constable Laxman Shinde taking Rs 25,000 on Thursday night, according to an official statement.

A gambling den operator in Navha village was pressured by Pawar for Rs 30,000 and a monthly payment, leading him to report the demand to authorities, resulting in their capture and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)