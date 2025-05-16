Historic Talks in Istanbul: A New Hope for Peace

After three years of intense conflict, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators engaged in a significant round of peace talks in Istanbul, marking their first direct negotiations since the onset of the war.

These discussions, concluded within two hours, represent a critical diplomatic effort aimed at quelling ongoing hostilities between the two nations.

The talks were attended by prominent figures including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, Ibrahim Kalin, highlighting Turkey's role in facilitating peace in the region.

