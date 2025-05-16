Left Menu

Historic Talks in Istanbul: A New Hope for Peace

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul for the first direct peace talks in over three years of conflict. The discussions, concluded after two hours, were overseen by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and MIT intelligence head Ibrahim Kalin, offering a glimmer of hope for resolution.

After three years of intense conflict, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators engaged in a significant round of peace talks in Istanbul, marking their first direct negotiations since the onset of the war.

These discussions, concluded within two hours, represent a critical diplomatic effort aimed at quelling ongoing hostilities between the two nations.

The talks were attended by prominent figures including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the head of Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, Ibrahim Kalin, highlighting Turkey's role in facilitating peace in the region.

