Governance Reimagined: Dr. Jitendra Singh Inspires IAS Trainees at LBSNAA

In a landmark address at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh presented a comprehensive overview of India’s transformative journey in governance over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The occasion brought together IAS trainees and civil servants, marking a pivotal moment of inspiration and reflection on the nation’s evolving administrative ethos.

Dr. Singh, who holds multiple critical portfolios including Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, MoS for PMO, Atomic Energy, Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, delivered a powerful message underscoring the shift from colonial legacy to citizen-centric governance.

A Decade of Transformation

Opening his address, Dr. Singh highlighted the dismantling of the “colonial hangover” that had long characterized administrative systems in India. “The role of the Collector has evolved significantly—from serving the British Raj as a tax collector to becoming a District Development Commissioner focused on inclusive development in today’s welfare-oriented state,” he stated.

Reflecting on ten years of reforms, he emphasized that governance under PM Modi has moved from opacity and exclusivity to transparency and democratization. The “Whole-of-Government” and “Whole-of-Nation” approaches have become central pillars in policy execution and citizen engagement.

Technology at the Heart of Service Delivery

Dr. Singh provided detailed insights into how technology has revolutionized public service delivery. Among the most lauded initiatives is the Digital Life Certificate Campaign, enabling pensioners to use facial recognition for identity verification, eliminating the need for arduous physical visits to banks.

Additionally, procedural reforms have accelerated ease of administration: a single pension form, a centralized fellowship portal, and the repeal of over 1,600 outdated rules are reshaping bureaucratic efficiency.

The Digital India vision, launched in 2016, was hailed for its foresight. “By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, 70–80% of government work was already digitized,” he said. “This ensured zero disruption in service delivery, even during lockdowns.”

Inclusive Civil Services and Equitable Opportunity

A champion of diversity and equity, Dr. Singh highlighted several recruitment reforms. The abolition of interviews for certain Group B and C positions, he said, was a crucial move toward merit-based selection, free from bias or subjective evaluation.

Further promoting inclusivity, recruitment exams are now conducted in 13 regional languages, with plans to extend this to all 22 scheduled languages recognized by the Constitution. “This gives candidates from all corners of India an equal shot at success,” he said.

He also drew attention to emerging trends in UPSC selections. Referring to his article “Changing Face of Civil Services in India,” Dr. Singh noted that increasing numbers of successful candidates now come from rural and underprivileged backgrounds, a development enabled by technological access and digital coaching platforms.

Youth Empowerment and Future Leadership

Speaking directly to the civil servants-in-training, Dr. Singh emphasized the significance of the Assistant Secretaryship Programme, a unique initiative where IAS officers spend two months working in central ministries. He observed that participants of this programme showed enhanced agility and confidence during the pandemic.

Further uplifting the youth, initiatives like Rozgar Melas (Employment Fairs) have opened large-scale employment avenues, offering thousands of jobs and instilling new hope in the nation’s younger demographic.

“The future of this country is not just in your hands, it’s in your vision,” he told the trainees. “You are a generation born into digital governance and participatory development—you are truly the blessed generation.”

Administrative Reforms with Socio-Economic Impact

Dr. Singh underlined that the governance reforms implemented were not just administrative tweaks—they marked socio-economic shifts in the country’s fabric. One such example was the Swachhata Campaign, a government-wide initiative that led to optimized space utilization and generated over ₹250 crore by scrapping obsolete materials across departments.

The shift from top-down governance to localized, participatory decision-making has been accelerated through more than two dozen regional conferences, held from Leh in the north to Kanyakumari in the south. These interactions have bolstered decentralized governance and enhanced regional policy feedback loops.

The Minister also spotlighted the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, which now focus on outcome-driven initiatives, tangible impact, and collective achievements over individual recognition.

Operation Sindoor and National Unity

Illustrating the government’s crisis coordination prowess, Dr. Singh referenced Operation Sindoor, a recent demonstration of unified national response and inter-agency collaboration, reinforcing the “Whole-of-Nation” approach as more than just rhetoric.

Looking Ahead: Vision 2047

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Singh invoked India’s centenary of Independence in 2047 as a landmark moment for the civil servants in the audience. “You will be in your prime when India turns 100 as a free nation. You are positioned to lead, to shape, and to witness the making of a Viksit Bharat—a fully developed India,” he declared with optimism.

The session commenced with a welcome note and academy report by Sriram Taranikanti, Director, LBSNAA, who thanked Dr. Singh for his inspirational vision and reaffirmed the Academy’s role in nurturing the next generation of administrative leaders.