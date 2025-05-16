Leaders Condemn Russian Stance in Peace Talks
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside leaders from France, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine, has deemed Russia's position in peace talks as unacceptable. Discussions, involving U.S. President Donald Trump, seek a unified response against Russia’s stance.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, labeled Russia's stance in current peace talks as unacceptable. Their collective disapproval was discussed at the European Political Community summit in Tirana.
The leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, engaged in a comprehensive dialogue to align their responses to Russia's position. Starmer revealed during the summit that their strategy echoes a unanimous approach among the European leaders in attendance.
Further dialogues with U.S. President Donald Trump aimed to fortify this united stance, indicating a broader international coalition against the developments in peace negotiations involving Russia.
