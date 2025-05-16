National Recruitment Agency Embraces Aadhaar Authentication for Fair Examinations

The Centre has sanctioned the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to employ Aadhaar-based authentication voluntarily for identity verification in government job examinations. This move is aimed at reinforcing the credibility of the recruitment process for Group B and Group C positions through the Common Eligibility Test (CET).

The NRA, a multi-agency body established in August 2020, seeks to streamline the recruitment process by conducting detailed analyses of both existing Central and state government recruitment systems. The goal is to conduct examinations that are both free and fair.

In adherence to guidelines set by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the NRA will utilize biometric and demographic data for Aadhaar authentication across various stages of examination, ensuring thorough and accurate identity confirmation of all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)