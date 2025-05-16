Confused Encounter: Dog Bite at Wrong Address
A recovery agent for a private bank was injured after being bitten by a dog at a wrong address. The agent was mistaken due to a name similarity and lack of customer photograph. An argument with the house owner led to the incident. A police case was registered.
An unfortunate mix-up led a bank recovery agent to suffer a dog bite after visiting the wrong house for credit collection.
The agent visited the incorrect address due to confusion over names and lack of a customer photo, creating a tense situation with the homeowner.
The incident escalated, resulting in the agent being bitten by the homeowner's dog, leading to police involvement.
