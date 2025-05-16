Left Menu

Confused Encounter: Dog Bite at Wrong Address

A recovery agent for a private bank was injured after being bitten by a dog at a wrong address. The agent was mistaken due to a name similarity and lack of customer photograph. An argument with the house owner led to the incident. A police case was registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unfortunate mix-up led a bank recovery agent to suffer a dog bite after visiting the wrong house for credit collection.

The agent visited the incorrect address due to confusion over names and lack of a customer photo, creating a tense situation with the homeowner.

The incident escalated, resulting in the agent being bitten by the homeowner's dog, leading to police involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

