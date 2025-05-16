Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India's Anti-Terror Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the multi-disciplinary efforts exemplified in Operation Sindoor as he unveiled an updated multi-agency center in Delhi for intelligence collaboration among various agencies. This operation highlights India's strong political resolve, precise intelligence operations, and the unparalleled striking capabilities of its tri-service armed forces.

Operation Sindoor, which took place on May 7, was a strategic retaliatory action against terror installations in Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Shah underscored the excellent coordination between intelligence agencies and the military, linking these successful efforts to India's overarching new anti-terrorism policy.

The newly inaugurated intelligence-sharing platform aims to synergize efforts across agencies, addressing serious national security threats like terrorism and cybercrimes with advanced analytics tools including artificial intelligence. This initiative elevates data analytics, enabling precise operational outcomes to combat complex terror networks intricately tied with organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)