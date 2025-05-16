Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India's Anti-Terror Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's strong political will, intelligence precision, and armed forces' strike capability. He inaugurated a new intelligence-sharing center to enhance security coordination. Operation Sindoor demonstrated successful strikes on terror infrastructure, emphasizing India's new policy against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:11 IST
Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India's Anti-Terror Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the multi-disciplinary efforts exemplified in Operation Sindoor as he unveiled an updated multi-agency center in Delhi for intelligence collaboration among various agencies. This operation highlights India's strong political resolve, precise intelligence operations, and the unparalleled striking capabilities of its tri-service armed forces.

Operation Sindoor, which took place on May 7, was a strategic retaliatory action against terror installations in Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Shah underscored the excellent coordination between intelligence agencies and the military, linking these successful efforts to India's overarching new anti-terrorism policy.

The newly inaugurated intelligence-sharing platform aims to synergize efforts across agencies, addressing serious national security threats like terrorism and cybercrimes with advanced analytics tools including artificial intelligence. This initiative elevates data analytics, enabling precise operational outcomes to combat complex terror networks intricately tied with organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025