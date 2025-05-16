Operation Sindoor: A New Era in India's Anti-Terror Strategy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's strong political will, intelligence precision, and armed forces' strike capability. He inaugurated a new intelligence-sharing center to enhance security coordination. Operation Sindoor demonstrated successful strikes on terror infrastructure, emphasizing India's new policy against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the multi-disciplinary efforts exemplified in Operation Sindoor as he unveiled an updated multi-agency center in Delhi for intelligence collaboration among various agencies. This operation highlights India's strong political resolve, precise intelligence operations, and the unparalleled striking capabilities of its tri-service armed forces.
Operation Sindoor, which took place on May 7, was a strategic retaliatory action against terror installations in Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Shah underscored the excellent coordination between intelligence agencies and the military, linking these successful efforts to India's overarching new anti-terrorism policy.
The newly inaugurated intelligence-sharing platform aims to synergize efforts across agencies, addressing serious national security threats like terrorism and cybercrimes with advanced analytics tools including artificial intelligence. This initiative elevates data analytics, enabling precise operational outcomes to combat complex terror networks intricately tied with organized crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions