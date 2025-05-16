Left Menu

Student's Pakistan Visit Unveils Espionage Links

A 25-year-old post-graduate student, Devender Singh, has reportedly been linked with Pakistani intelligence. Arrested for posting photos with weapons, Singh allegedly maintained contact with operatives during a pilgrimage to Pakistan. His interactions and finances are under investigation, including sharing Patiala cantonment images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaithal | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:57 IST
A 25-year-old post-graduate student, Devender Singh, is under scrutiny for alleged links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, discovered during a separate investigation.

Singh, hailing from Kaithal district's Guhla area, was detained after being found uploading photos with weapons on social media, according to Superintendent of Police Astha Modi.

Investigations exposed Singh's contact with Pakistani operatives during a pilgrimage to Pakistan last November and his continued communication thereafter. His phone has been seized for forensic examination, and another FIR has been filed, intensifying the probe into his financial and informational activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

