Justice Delivered: Hadi Matar Sentenced in Salman Rushdie Stabbing

Hadi Matar, the man who violently attacked acclaimed author Salman Rushdie during a lecture in New York in 2022, received a 25-year sentence on Friday. Rushdie, who was left blind in one eye due to the attack, was not present at the sentencing but submitted a statement reflecting the impact of the incident.

The jury found Matar, 27, guilty of attempted murder and assault in February. The judge was urged by the prosecution to impose the maximum sentence, asserting that Matar's actions were premeditated with the intent to harm not only Rushdie but also the community gathered for the event.

Matar now faces a federal trial on further charges related to terrorism. The attack was reportedly influenced by a long-standing fatwa against Rushdie, underscoring deeper motives rooted in political and religious conflict.

