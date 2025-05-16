Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Woman Killed by Lightning in Kushinagar

A 45-year-old woman named Sangeeta Devi died after being struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree during a storm in a village in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The police have sent her body for a postmortem. The tragic incident has left the community in shock.

Kushinagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:22 IST
  • India

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Sangeeta Devi, tragically lost her life on Friday evening in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning. The incident occurred while she was working in a field during a storm.

Sangeeta sought refuge under a mango tree when the rain began, but a bolt of lightning hit the tree directly, fatally striking her. Police Station House Officer, Om Prakash Tiwari, confirmed she suffered severe burns and died instantly at the scene.

Upon hearing the thunderous report, villagers and her family rushed to the location. Local police arrived soon after and transported her body for a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

