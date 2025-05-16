Tragedy Strikes as Woman Killed by Lightning in Kushinagar

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Sangeeta Devi, tragically lost her life on Friday evening in Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, after being struck by lightning. The incident occurred while she was working in a field during a storm.

Sangeeta sought refuge under a mango tree when the rain began, but a bolt of lightning hit the tree directly, fatally striking her. Police Station House Officer, Om Prakash Tiwari, confirmed she suffered severe burns and died instantly at the scene.

Upon hearing the thunderous report, villagers and her family rushed to the location. Local police arrived soon after and transported her body for a postmortem examination.

