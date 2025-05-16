Legal Battle Over Bahraich Urs: Petitioners Question Right to Sue

In a decisive move, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court demanded that petitioners demonstrate their right to file a challenge against the local administration's order to halt the Urs event at Sayed Salar Masood Gazi's dargah in Bahraich.

The court scheduled the next hearing for May 19, granting the petitioners additional time to substantiate their standing to sue. The judges emphasized the necessity for the court to be thoroughly convinced of the petition's admissibility before delving into the core issues.

Petitioners' senior attorney, L P Mishra, alleged religious discrimination since similar events like the Kumbh are allowed. However, the court reiterated that the initial focus remains on the validity of the petitioners' legal standing.

