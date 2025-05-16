Crackdown in Mathura: Illegal Stay of 90 Bangladeshi Nationals Uncovered
Authorities in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, apprehended 90 Bangladeshi nationals, including children, for allegedly staying in India illegally. The group, detained from local brickyards, had reportedly been living in Mathura for several months. Police investigation is ongoing, with suspicions of forged Aadhaar cards and inquiries into potential accomplices.
Authorities in Mathura district have apprehended 90 Bangladeshi nationals, including several children, for allegedly residing illegally in India. This operation unfolded during regular district-wide searches, with the group discovered at local brickyards in Khajpur village within the jurisdiction of the Naujheel police station.
In detailing the situation, SSP Shlok Kumar explained that 35 men, 27 women, and 28 children were taken into custody. All individuals have reportedly admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals who moved to Mathura from a neighboring state just three to four months ago. The police are currently investigating their connections and roles.
The discovery also led to the recovery of Aadhaar cards, believed to be obtained through forged documents in another state. Kumar further noted ongoing legal procedures and interrogations of the group's job contractor and possible associates.
