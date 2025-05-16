Supreme Court Faces Landmark Test on Federal Workforce Downsizing

The Trump administration escalated its battle over federal workforce restructuring to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. A federal judge's order previously halted the administration's plans for sweeping staffing cuts and the reorganization of government agencies—a move championed by Trump to streamline federal operations.

Judge Susan Illston issued an injunction, citing that Trump's directive overstepped presidential authority without Congress's consent. The Justice Department countered, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider the scope of executive power, affected by what it calls a 'universal injunction.'

This Supreme Court appeal is among several actions as Trump's administration contests judicial limitations on its policies. The outcome may significantly shape the federal workforce and, more broadly, test executive power limits outlined by the judiciary.

