Supreme Court Announces Extended Summer Session

The Supreme Court will hold 'partial court working days' during the summer vacation from May 26 to July 13. Two to five vacation benches will operate, with senior judges including the Chief Justice presiding. This is a change from previous practice where only two benches sat and no senior judges participated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has announced that it will conduct 'partial court working days' during the summer vacation, scheduled from May 26 to July 13. This marks a significant shift in the court's approach.

Historically, only two vacation benches were organized in the summer, with no senior judges in attendance. However, the current notification reveals that two to five vacation benches will operate, and senior judges, including Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, will preside over the sessions.

The weekly allocation for justices across these benches is detailed in the notification. From May 26 to June 1, Chief Justice Gavai, along with Justices Suryakant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna, will head the five scheduled benches. During this period, the apex court's registry will remain open for business from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays, except for designated holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

