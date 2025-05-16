Supreme Court Announces Extended Summer Session

The Supreme Court has announced that it will conduct 'partial court working days' during the summer vacation, scheduled from May 26 to July 13. This marks a significant shift in the court's approach.

Historically, only two vacation benches were organized in the summer, with no senior judges in attendance. However, the current notification reveals that two to five vacation benches will operate, and senior judges, including Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, will preside over the sessions.

The weekly allocation for justices across these benches is detailed in the notification. From May 26 to June 1, Chief Justice Gavai, along with Justices Suryakant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna, will head the five scheduled benches. During this period, the apex court's registry will remain open for business from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays, except for designated holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)