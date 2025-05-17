Left Menu

Dismissals Spotlight: Immigrants and New Military Zones

Federal magistrate judges in New Mexico are dismissing national security charges against immigrants crossing into newly designated military zones, citing a lack of evidence that they were aware of the restricted areas. While some charges remain, the approach raises questions about the validity of these cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant development in New Mexico federal courts has seen magistrate judges dismiss national security charges against immigrants accused of crossing U.S. borders through newly designated military zones.

Federal prosecutors in New Mexico and Texas have been pursuing charges against around 400 immigrants for violating national defense regulations. However, judges have dropped military trespassing charges in at least 120 cases, citing insufficient evidence that the immigrants were aware of the restricted areas. This comes amid debates about the military's role in border security.

The controversial charges stem from a directive under President Trump's administration, which allowed for the temporary detention of illegal immigrants by U.S. troops. Yet, no evidence suggests that troops have used this power, and critics argue the charges lack merit without proof of intentional defiance of military restrictions by the immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

