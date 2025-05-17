Kim Jong Un Amplifies War Drills Amid U.S. Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently oversaw extensive air force drills, underscoring the necessity for heightened war readiness, state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

In May, Kim supervised a missile test, examined military facilities, visited the Russian embassy, and criticized the U.S. State Department for not cooperating fully in counterterrorism efforts.

Despite being on the U.S. list of non-cooperating states since 1997, a North Korean spokesperson warned of escalating hostility if perceived American provocations continue, vowing to adopt proper measures in response.

