Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Amplifies War Drills Amid U.S. Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills, emphasizing enhanced war preparations. He inspected various military activities and criticized U.S. policies. North Korea reaffirmed its alliance with Russia amid escalating frictions with the U.S., vowing retaliatory measures against perceived provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-05-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 03:47 IST
Kim Jong Un Amplifies War Drills Amid U.S. Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently oversaw extensive air force drills, underscoring the necessity for heightened war readiness, state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

In May, Kim supervised a missile test, examined military facilities, visited the Russian embassy, and criticized the U.S. State Department for not cooperating fully in counterterrorism efforts.

Despite being on the U.S. list of non-cooperating states since 1997, a North Korean spokesperson warned of escalating hostility if perceived American provocations continue, vowing to adopt proper measures in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025