U.N. Aid Chief Challenges Accusations Amidst Gaza Crisis

The United Nations aid chief, Tom Fletcher, has come under fire from Israel for suggesting to the U.N. Security Council that they consider acting to 'prevent genocide' in Gaza. This follows Israel's blockade of aid deliveries to the region which started 75 days ago, raising fears of looming famine.

In a strongly-worded letter, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon accused Fletcher of delivering a biased message, using the term genocide without evidence. Danon questioned the basis for Fletcher's statements, criticizing them as inappropriate and undermining neutrality.

Fletcher defended his stance, emphasizing the U.N.'s commitment to neutrality and humanity, while calling on Israel to lift the blockade. He assured measures were in place to ensure aid distribution without interference from Hamas. The crisis was sparked by Hamas attacks, prompting military responses that have significantly escalated the humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)