Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

The jury handling the trial of five Canadian hockey players accused of sexual assault was dismissed following complaints about inappropriate conduct from defense attorneys. Jurors claimed they felt they were being mocked by the legal team of one accused player, prompting Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia to proceed with the case independently.

The players face charges stemming from a 2018 event in London, Ontario, where a woman alleged she was assaulted during a Hockey Canada gala. Prosecutors argue the players ignored her lack of consent, while the defense counters she willingly participated in the encounter.

Originally, police closed the investigation without charges in 2019, but the case was reopened with new evidence, leading to charges in early 2024. The trial continues under intense public scrutiny as the defense disputes the accuser's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)