Left Menu

Tragic Playground Incident Shakes Palghar

A 36-year-old man named Abhishek Ram Singh was found dead with stab wounds at a playground in Palghar district. The discovery was made by passersby, prompting a police investigation. Authorities have registered a case of murder under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:29 IST
Tragic Playground Incident Shakes Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery was made at a playground in Maharashtra's Palghar district when the body of a 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds. Local police identified the deceased as Abhishek Ram Singh.

Passersby stumbled upon the tragic scene in Pasthal town early on Friday and promptly alerted the authorities. According to Inspector Nivas Kanse, the body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A murder case has been registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as law enforcement officials diligently follow leads to uncover the events leading to Singh's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025