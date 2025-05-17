Tragic Playground Incident Shakes Palghar

A grim discovery was made at a playground in Maharashtra's Palghar district when the body of a 36-year-old man was found with stab wounds. Local police identified the deceased as Abhishek Ram Singh.

Passersby stumbled upon the tragic scene in Pasthal town early on Friday and promptly alerted the authorities. According to Inspector Nivas Kanse, the body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A murder case has been registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as law enforcement officials diligently follow leads to uncover the events leading to Singh's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)