Māori Wardens Receive Major Boost in Budget 2025 to Strengthen Safety

The Government has unveiled a significant funding increase for the Māori Wardens, a trusted and longstanding volunteer organisation that has supported New Zealand communities for more than 150 years. Announced jointly by Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, Associate Police Minister Casey Costello, and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Budget 2025 will provide an additional $1.5 million annually to Māori Warden services, increasing the total baseline funding to $2.7 million per annum.

The funding boost underscores the critical social role Māori Wardens play in the fabric of Aotearoa’s communities. The announcement also delivers on a coalition commitment outlined in the agreement between the National Party and New Zealand First.

A Backbone of Community Support Since the 19th Century

Māori Wardens have a proud legacy dating back over 150 years. Their role has evolved through the decades, but their mission remains steadfast—supporting whānau (families), safeguarding communities, and serving as trusted mediators during times of crisis and calm alike. From mentoring rangatahi (youth), ensuring school attendance, de-escalating tensions, to distributing food and essential supplies during emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, the Wardens are often the first line of support.

Currently, over 500 Māori Wardens are active across the country, volunteering their time, energy, and aroha (love) to enhance safety, resilience, and unity in their communities.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Volunteer Support

The increased funding will provide vital support for transport and training initiatives for volunteers. It will also enable enhanced administrative backing, helping local coordinators manage services more effectively. In selected regions, the funding will allow for expansion to meet growing community needs.

“This isn’t just about money—it’s about empowering an institution that has proven time and time again its ability to prevent crises before they occur,” said Minister Tama Potaka. “Māori Wardens are a lifeline for many communities, and this investment ensures their continuity and effectiveness.”

Government Applauds the Wardens’ Contribution

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters praised the Wardens as “a huge asset to New Zealand’s social cohesion.” He emphasised that the funding increase is more than a financial decision; it’s recognition of the indispensable role Wardens play in maintaining harmony and preventing social issues from escalating.

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello echoed this sentiment, describing the Wardens as “trusted community members” who form a bridge between the Police and communities. “They can be a familiar, caring and calming presence in stressful situations. Their work allows Police to focus on core law enforcement duties while they provide culturally grounded, compassionate support,” she said.

Support at Major National Events

Māori Wardens are also a visible and vital presence at major national and cultural events such as Waitangi Day commemorations and Poukai, providing security, guidance, and care to event-goers. Their presence contributes to the smooth running of such gatherings and underscores their role in preserving cultural dignity and order.

A Testament to Enduring Mana

The announcement marks a new chapter in the story of the Māori Wardens, affirming their place as pillars of strength, compassion, and leadership in Aotearoa. As the government moves to reinforce the effectiveness of this voluntary workforce, communities across the nation stand to benefit from the strengthened presence of these uniquely trusted protectors.