Operation Sindoor: India's Most Precise Cross-Border Strike

On Saturday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made a striking comparison between India's Operation Sindoor and the US operation that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Addressing an event at Jaipuria institutions, Dhankhar highlighted India's recent attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan, describing them as the "deepest-ever cross-border strike." He drew a parallel with the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the US, noting that the mastermind behind those attacks was similarly "dealt with" by US forces on May 2, 2011.

He stated that India's precise strikes on the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba marked a new "global benchmark" in counter-terrorism. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern message to the international community, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)