Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Most Precise Cross-Border Strike

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar compared Operation Sindoor to the US operation against Osama bin Laden. He highlighted the precision of India's strikes on terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and noted a global benchmark for anti-terror efforts. Dhankhar emphasized India's decisive response to the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:39 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Most Precise Cross-Border Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made a striking comparison between India's Operation Sindoor and the US operation that led to the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

Addressing an event at Jaipuria institutions, Dhankhar highlighted India's recent attacks on nine terror sites in Pakistan, describing them as the "deepest-ever cross-border strike." He drew a parallel with the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the US, noting that the mastermind behind those attacks was similarly "dealt with" by US forces on May 2, 2011.

He stated that India's precise strikes on the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba marked a new "global benchmark" in counter-terrorism. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stern message to the international community, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025